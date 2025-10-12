NHL
Rangers vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 12
In NHL action on Sunday, the New York Rangers face the Washington Capitals.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Rangers vs Capitals Game Info
- New York Rangers (2-1) vs. Washington Capitals (1-1)
- Date: Sunday, October 12, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
- Coverage: NHL Network
Rangers vs Capitals Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Rangers (-113)
|Capitals (-106)
|5.5
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers vs Capitals Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Capitals win (56%)
Rangers vs Capitals Puck Line
- The Capitals are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-260 to cover). And New York, the favorite, is +205.
Rangers vs Capitals Over/Under
- The over/under for the Rangers versus Capitals matchup on Oct. 12 has been set at 5.5, with -128 odds on the over and +104 odds on the under.
Rangers vs Capitals Moneyline
- The Rangers vs Capitals moneyline has New York as a -113 favorite, while Washington is a -106 underdog on the road.