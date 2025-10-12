Rangers vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 12

In NHL action on Sunday, the New York Rangers face the Washington Capitals.

Rangers vs Capitals Game Info

New York Rangers (2-1) vs. Washington Capitals (1-1)

Date: Sunday, October 12, 2025

Sunday, October 12, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: NHL Network

Rangers vs Capitals Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Rangers (-113) Capitals (-106) 5.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Capitals win (56%)

Rangers vs Capitals Puck Line

The Capitals are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-260 to cover). And New York, the favorite, is +205.

Rangers vs Capitals Over/Under

The over/under for the Rangers versus Capitals matchup on Oct. 12 has been set at 5.5, with -128 odds on the over and +104 odds on the under.

Rangers vs Capitals Moneyline

The Rangers vs Capitals moneyline has New York as a -113 favorite, while Washington is a -106 underdog on the road.

