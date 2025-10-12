FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Rangers vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 12

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Rangers vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 12

In NHL action on Sunday, the New York Rangers face the Washington Capitals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rangers vs Capitals Game Info

  • New York Rangers (2-1) vs. Washington Capitals (1-1)
  • Date: Sunday, October 12, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Rangers vs Capitals Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Rangers (-113)Capitals (-106)5.5Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Capitals win (56%)

Rangers vs Capitals Puck Line

  • The Capitals are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-260 to cover). And New York, the favorite, is +205.

Rangers vs Capitals Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Rangers versus Capitals matchup on Oct. 12 has been set at 5.5, with -128 odds on the over and +104 odds on the under.

Rangers vs Capitals Moneyline

  • The Rangers vs Capitals moneyline has New York as a -113 favorite, while Washington is a -106 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup