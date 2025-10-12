MLB
Sunday’s MLB Playoff Home Run Props - Oct. 12
Will Cal Raleigh or Vladimir Guerrero Jr. go yard on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Oct. 12, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +250 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 60 HR in 159 games (has homered in 30.5% of games)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 156 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)
- George Springer (Blue Jays): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 138 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)
- Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 67 games (has homered in 26.8% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 160 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 134 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)
- Anthony Santander (Blue Jays): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Eugenio Suárez (Mariners): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 49 HR in 159 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 137 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 160 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 82 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 130 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)
- Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 129 games (has homered in 9% of games)
- Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 98 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 149 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Victor Robles (Mariners): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 2.8% of games)
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 155 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)