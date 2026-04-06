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NHL

Jets vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 6

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Jets vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 6

The Monday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and the Seattle Kraken.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Jets vs Kraken Game Info

  • Winnipeg Jets (33-31-12) vs. Seattle Kraken (32-32-11)
  • Date: Monday, April 6, 2026
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Jets vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Jets (-172)Kraken (+142)5.5Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Jets win (55.2%)

Jets vs Kraken Puck Line

  • The Jets are 1.5-goal favorites against the Kraken. The Jets are +144 to cover the spread, and the Kraken are -180.

Jets vs Kraken Over/Under

  • The Jets-Kraken matchup on April 6 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -128 and the under is +104.

Jets vs Kraken Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Jets-Kraken, Winnipeg is the favorite at -172, and Seattle is +142 playing on the road.

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