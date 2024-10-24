Jets vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 24
In NHL action on Thursday, the Winnipeg Jets take on the Seattle Kraken.
Jets vs Kraken Game Info
- Winnipeg Jets (6-0) vs. Seattle Kraken (4-3)
- Date: Thursday, October 24, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: ESPN+
Jets vs Kraken Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
|Jets (-137)
|Kraken (+114)
|5.5
Jets vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jets win (55.8%)
Jets vs Kraken Puck Line
- A line has not yet been set for this matchup.
Jets vs Kraken Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Jets-Kraken matchup on October 24, with the over available at -122 and the under at +100.
Jets vs Kraken Moneyline
- The Jets vs Kraken moneyline has Winnipeg as a -137 favorite, while Seattle is a +114 underdog at home.