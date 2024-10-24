menu item
NHL

Jets vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 24

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

In NHL action on Thursday, the Winnipeg Jets take on the Seattle Kraken.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Jets vs Kraken Game Info

  • Winnipeg Jets (6-0) vs. Seattle Kraken (4-3)
  • Date: Thursday, October 24, 2024
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Jets vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Jets (-137)Kraken (+114)5.5

Jets vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jets win (55.8%)

Jets vs Kraken Puck Line

  • A line has not yet been set for this matchup.

Jets vs Kraken Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Jets-Kraken matchup on October 24, with the over available at -122 and the under at +100.

Jets vs Kraken Moneyline

  • The Jets vs Kraken moneyline has Winnipeg as a -137 favorite, while Seattle is a +114 underdog at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

