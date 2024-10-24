Jets vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 24

In NHL action on Thursday, the Winnipeg Jets take on the Seattle Kraken.

Jets vs Kraken Game Info

Winnipeg Jets (6-0) vs. Seattle Kraken (4-3)

Date: Thursday, October 24, 2024

Thursday, October 24, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ESPN+

Jets vs Kraken Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Jets (-137) Kraken (+114) 5.5

Jets vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Jets win (55.8%)

Jets vs Kraken Puck Line

A line has not yet been set for this matchup.

Jets vs Kraken Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Jets-Kraken matchup on October 24, with the over available at -122 and the under at +100.

Jets vs Kraken Moneyline

The Jets vs Kraken moneyline has Winnipeg as a -137 favorite, while Seattle is a +114 underdog at home.

