Jets Offseason Preview: Impending Free Agents, Draft Picks, and Top Needs

Fans of the New York Jets experienced more misery in 2024, with the team posting a forgettable 5-12 record despite Aaron Rodgers starting in all 17 games. Besides Rodgers' future with the team -- and in the NFL -- looming large for the organization, the Jets will have a new head coach at the helm in 2025.

There's no doubt plenty of changes will take place for New York this offseason, and the moves they make during free agency and this year's will determine the long-term outlook of the franchise.

Overall Offense: 17th

17th Pass Offense: 20th

20th Rush Offense: 27th

27th Overall Defense: 24th

24th Pass Defense: 19th

19th Rush Defense: 21st

Jets' Impending 2025 Free Agents

Haason Reddick, OLB

D.J. Reed, CB

Tyler Conklin, TE

Tyron Smith, T

Morgan Moses, T

Javon Kinlaw, DT

Solomon Thomas, DE

Ashtyn Davis, S

Wes Schweitzer, G

Leki Fotu, DT

Isaiah Oliver, CB

Chuck Clark, S

Kenny Yeboah, TE

Jalen Mills, CB

Sam Eguavoen, OLB

Kendall Sheffield, CB

Greg Joseph, K

Malik Taylor, WR

Jamin Davis, OLB

Jake Hanson, G

Kene Nwangwu, RB

Jamien Sherwood, S

Brandin Echols, CB

Bruce Hector, DT (restricted free agent)

Chazz Surratt, LB (restricted free agent)

Tony Adams, S (restricted free agent)

Irvin Charles, WR (exclusive rights free agent)

Xavier Newman-Johnson, G (exclusive rights free agent)

Here are the Jets' list of impending free agents, per Spotrac. Altogether, New York has a lengthy list of 23 unrestricted free agents, 3 restricted free agents, and 2 exclusive rights free agents.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Jets will notably have to make decisions on Haason Reddick and D.J. Reed. While Reed has started in 14-plus games for New York in three straight seasons and has been a key piece of the defense, Reddick could likely be headed elsewhere given how things transpired after he was traded to the Jets before the 2024 season.

Along with Rodgers' impending decision, New York could elect to get younger at both tackle spots, with Morgan Moses and Tyron Smith -- who both logged 55% or more offensive snaps this season -- set to hit the open market. At the moment, the Jets will have the 22nd-most cap space available ($22.6 million) entering the offseason.

Jets' 2025 NFL Draft Picks

7th overall

2nd round

3rd round (via Detroit Lions)

4th round

5th round

5th round (via Pittsburgh Steelers)

6th round

6th round (via Kansas City Chiefs)

(NOTE: This list does not include compensatory picks, which are typically announced in early March.)

New York will enter the offseason with eight draft picks in this year's draft, per Tankathon. After defeating the Miami Dolphins to close out the regular season, the Jets currently possess the No. 7 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, giving them multiple options.

FanDuel Research's Austin Swaim has the Jets using the seventh-overall selection on Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham in his 2025 NFL Mock Draft.

Jets' Top Offseason Needs

Quarterback

Interior Defensive Line

Wide Receiver

It doesn't seem very likely that Aaron Rodgers returns to the Jets in 2025, and even if he does, the organization needs to begin looking for a long-term solution at the position. This year's draft class doesn't appear to be a strong one at quarterback, so it remains to be seen if New York is aggressive in adding someone via the draft.

Outside of Quinnen Williams, the Jets lack depth in the interior of their defensive front. The potential idea of pairing Williams with someone like Mason Graham early in the 2025 NFL Draft should excite fans in New York.

Aside from Rodgers' uncertain future with the team, the Jets may see the wide receiver position climb up their list of needs if Davante Adams is also not on the roster in 2025. Garrett Wilson has proven to be an extremely talented wideout, but New York lacks production at the position behind him.

