Jerry Jeudy Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Ravens

Cleveland Browns wideout Jerry Jeudy will be up against the 30th-ranked pass defense of the Baltimore Ravens (248.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Is Jeudy a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Ravens? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

Jeudy vs. Ravens Game Info

Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens Game Day: January 4, 2025

January 4, 2025 Game Time: 4:30 PM

4:30 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.7

7.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.2

10.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 65.70

65.70 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.19

Projections provided by numberFire

Jeudy Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Jeudy is currently the 16th-ranked fantasy player (74th overall), tallying 144.6 total fantasy points (9.0 per game).

During his last three games Jeudy has been targeted 35 times, with 25 receptions for 222 yards and zero TDs, leading to 22.2 fantasy points (7.4 per game) during that period.

Jeudy has accumulated 66.1 total fantasy points (13.2 per game) in his last five games, hauling in 39 balls (on 54 targets) for 521 yards and two touchdowns.

The high point of Jeudy's fantasy campaign was a Week 13 outburst versus the Denver Broncos, a game when he came through with zero rushing yards on zero carries (for 31.5 total fantasy points). As a receiver, he grabbed nine balls (on 13 targets) for 235 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jerry Jeudy had his worst game of the season in Week 5 against the Washington Commanders, when he tallied just 1.6 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Ravens Defensive Performance

Baltimore has allowed five players to register over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of 12 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Ravens this season.

A total of seven players have thrown for two or more TDs against Baltimore this year.

Four players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Ravens this year.

Baltimore has allowed over 100 yards receiving to six players this season.

The Ravens have allowed 19 players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

Baltimore has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to six players this year.

One player has racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Ravens this season.

Baltimore has allowed 12 players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

The Ravens have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs versus them this season.

