Jerry Jeudy Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Dolphins

In Week 17 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), wideout Jerry Jeudy and the Cleveland Browns will meet the Miami Dolphins, who have the 11th-ranked passing defense in the league (210.9 yards conceded per game).

Considering Jeudy for your DFS lineup, with his next game versus the Dolphins? We've got stats and information for you below.

Jeudy vs. Dolphins Game Info

Matchup: Cleveland Browns vs. Miami Dolphins

Cleveland Browns vs. Miami Dolphins Game Day: December 29, 2024

December 29, 2024 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.1

6.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.0

8.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 50.09

50.09 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.19

Projections provided by numberFire

Jeudy Fantasy Performance

With 135.2 fantasy points in 2024 (9.0 per game), Jeudy is the 14th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 75th overall.

In his last three games, Jeudy has racked up 25.2 total fantasy points (8.4 per game), hauling in 18 balls (on 23 targets) for 192 yards and one touchdown.

Jeudy has been targeted 42 times, with 33 receptions for 512 yards and two TDs, in his last five games. He has put up 65.2 fantasy points (13.0 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Jeudy's season as a fantasy producer came against the Denver Broncos in Week 13, as he tallied 31.5 fantasy points by passing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks.

From a fantasy perspective, Jerry Jeudy stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 5 against the Washington Commanders, catching one pass on three targets for 16 yards (1.6 fantasy points).

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Miami has given up more than 300 yards passing to three players this season.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Dolphins this season.

Miami has allowed two or more TD passes to six opposing QBs this year.

The Dolphins have allowed one player to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

A total of seven players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Miami this year.

The Dolphins have allowed a TD catch by 16 players this year.

Miami has allowed two or more receiving TDs to two players this year.

The Dolphins have not given up more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this year.

Miami has allowed 10 players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The Dolphins have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this season.

