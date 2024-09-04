Jerry Jeudy Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cowboys

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy will be up against the team with last year's fifth-ranked pass defense, the Dallas Cowboys (187.4 yards conceded per game), in Week 1 -- kicking off at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Jeudy worth considering for his upcoming game against the Cowboys? See below, because we can help you make the correct call.

Jeudy vs. Cowboys Game Info

Matchup: Cleveland Browns vs. Dallas Cowboys

Cleveland Browns vs. Dallas Cowboys Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.87

5.87 Projected Receiving Yards: 44.71

44.71 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.24

Projections provided by numberFire

Jeudy 2023 Fantasy Performance

In 2023, Jeudy picked up 87.8 fantasy points (5.5 per game) -- 50th at his position, 166th in the NFL.

In his best game last season, Jeudy picked up 13.9 fantasy points -- via three receptions, 79 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 18 versus the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jeudy's 11.0 fantasy points in Week 8 against the Kansas City Chiefs -- two receptions, 50 yards and one touchdown -- were his second-highest amount last year.

In Week 12 against the Cleveland Browns, Jeudy finished with a season-low 1.1 fantasy points, via this stat line: two receptions, 11 yards, on three targets.

Jeudy accumulated 1.4 fantasy points -- three receptions, 14 yards, on five targets -- in his second-worst game of the year (Week 6 against the Kansas City Chiefs).

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Dallas surrendered over 300 passing yards to two QBs last year.

13 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a contest against the Cowboys last season.

Through the air last season, Dallas gave up two or more passing touchdowns to five opposing QBs.

Last year, the Cowboys allowed two players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Dallas allowed two players rack up over 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

In terms of pass D, the Cowboys allowed a touchdown reception to 17 players last season.

Looking at pass defense, Dallas allowed two players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

In the run game, one player compiled more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Cowboys last season.

Against Dallas last season, 14 players rushed for at least one TD.

In the ground game, no player ran for multiple scores versus the Cowboys last season.

