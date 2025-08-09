FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Jerry Jeudy 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Jerry Jeudy 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Going into the 2025 season, Jerry Jeudy is the 32nd-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position), after the Cleveland Browns player was 15th among all WRs in fantasy points last year, with 150.9. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Jerry Jeudy Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Jeudy's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points150.97215
2025 Projected Fantasy Points127.29025

Jerry Jeudy 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 13 versus the Denver Broncos -- Jeudy finished with 31.5 fantasy points. His stat line: nine catches, 235 yards and one touchdown. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Cowboys8.583251
Week 2@Jaguars7.365730
Week 3Giants4.774270
Week 4@Raiders7.296720
Week 5@Commanders1.631160
Week 6@Eagles3.531350
Week 7Bengals1.861180

Jerry Jeudy vs. Other Browns Receivers

The Browns, who ranked 32nd in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 62.8% of the time while running the football 37.2% of the time. Here's a look at how Jeudy's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Cleveland Browns teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Jerry Jeudy145901229413
David Njoku9764505512
Diontae Johnson6733375311
Cedric Tillman492933935

Want more data and analysis on Jerry Jeudy? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

