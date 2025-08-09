Jerry Jeudy 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Going into the 2025 season, Jerry Jeudy is the 32nd-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position), after the Cleveland Browns player was 15th among all WRs in fantasy points last year, with 150.9. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Jerry Jeudy Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Jeudy's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 150.9 72 15 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 127.2 90 25

Jerry Jeudy 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 13 versus the Denver Broncos -- Jeudy finished with 31.5 fantasy points. His stat line: nine catches, 235 yards and one touchdown. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 8.5 8 3 25 1 Week 2 @Jaguars 7.3 6 5 73 0 Week 3 Giants 4.7 7 4 27 0 Week 4 @Raiders 7.2 9 6 72 0 Week 5 @Commanders 1.6 3 1 16 0 Week 6 @Eagles 3.5 3 1 35 0 Week 7 Bengals 1.8 6 1 18 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Jerry Jeudy vs. Other Browns Receivers

The Browns, who ranked 32nd in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 62.8% of the time while running the football 37.2% of the time. Here's a look at how Jeudy's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Cleveland Browns teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Jerry Jeudy 145 90 1229 4 13 David Njoku 97 64 505 5 12 Diontae Johnson 67 33 375 3 11 Cedric Tillman 49 29 339 3 5

Want more data and analysis on Jerry Jeudy? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.