Jerry Jeudy 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Going into the 2025 season, Jerry Jeudy is the 32nd-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position), after the Cleveland Browns player was 15th among all WRs in fantasy points last year, with 150.9. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
Jerry Jeudy Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Jeudy's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|150.9
|72
|15
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|127.2
|90
|25
Jerry Jeudy 2024 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 13 versus the Denver Broncos -- Jeudy finished with 31.5 fantasy points. His stat line: nine catches, 235 yards and one touchdown. See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Cowboys
|8.5
|8
|3
|25
|1
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|7.3
|6
|5
|73
|0
|Week 3
|Giants
|4.7
|7
|4
|27
|0
|Week 4
|@Raiders
|7.2
|9
|6
|72
|0
|Week 5
|@Commanders
|1.6
|3
|1
|16
|0
|Week 6
|@Eagles
|3.5
|3
|1
|35
|0
|Week 7
|Bengals
|1.8
|6
|1
|18
|0
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Jerry Jeudy vs. Other Browns Receivers
The Browns, who ranked 32nd in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 62.8% of the time while running the football 37.2% of the time. Here's a look at how Jeudy's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Cleveland Browns teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Jerry Jeudy
|145
|90
|1229
|4
|13
|David Njoku
|97
|64
|505
|5
|12
|Diontae Johnson
|67
|33
|375
|3
|11
|Cedric Tillman
|49
|29
|339
|3
|5
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Want more data and analysis on Jerry Jeudy? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.