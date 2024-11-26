Jerome Ford Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Broncos

In Week 13 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), running back Jerome Ford and the Cleveland Browns will play the Denver Broncos, who have the sixth-ranked rushing defense in the league (96.2 yards conceded per game).

Is Ford a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Broncos? More stats and info can be found below, so check it out.

Ford vs. Broncos Game Info

Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos

Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos Game Day: December 2, 2024

December 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 4.7

4.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.7

5.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 22.79

22.79 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.10

0.10 Projected Receiving Yards: 13.50

13.50 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Ford Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Ford is currently the 46th-ranked player in fantasy (203rd overall), with 48.4 total fantasy points (5.4 per game).

In his last three games, Ford has put up 7.3 fantasy points (2.4 per game), running for 34 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 11 carries. He has also contributed 39 yards on six catches (eight targets) as a receiver.

Ford has posted 13.6 fantasy points (2.7 per game) over his last five games, rushing for 95 yards with zero touchdowns on 22 carries. He has also contributed 41 yards on nine catches (11 targets) as a pass-catcher.

The highlight of Ford's fantasy campaign was a Week 1 performance versus the Dallas Cowboys, a game when he came through with 44 rushing yards and one TD on 12 carries (for 12.9 total fantasy points). As a receiver, he caught six balls (on seven targets) for 25 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Jerome Ford had his worst game of the season in Week 9 against the Los Angeles Chargers, when he tallied just 0.7 fantasy points (2 carries, 5 yards).

Broncos Defensive Performance

Denver has not allowed a player to put up more than 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this season.

The Broncos have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of two players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Denver this year.

The Broncos have allowed one player to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Denver has allowed two players to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Broncos have allowed 12 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

Denver has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

Two players have racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Broncos this season.

Denver has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to five players this year.

The Broncos have allowed one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

