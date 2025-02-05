Jazz vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 5

Jazz vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Wednesday, February 5, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: NBCS-BA and KJZZ

The Golden State Warriors (25-24) are favored by 6.5 points against the Utah Jazz (11-37) on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on NBCS-BA and KJZZ. The over/under for the matchup is 229.5.

Jazz vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -6.5 229.5 -255 +210

Jazz vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Warriors win (61.5%)

Jazz vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors are 24-24-1 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Jazz are 24-23-1 this year.

Warriors games have gone over the total 23 times out of 48 chances this season.

Jazz games this season have hit the over on 25 of 48 set point totals (52.1%).

Golden State has done a better job covering the spread on the road (11-9-1) than it has at home (13-15-0).

The Warriors have exceeded the total in 15 of 28 home games (53.6%), compared to eight of 21 road games (38.1%).

Utah has been better against the spread on the road (15-11-0) than at home (9-12-1) this year.

Jazz games have finished above the over/under 40.9% of the time at home (nine of 22), and 61.5% of the time on the road (16 of 26).

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry averages 22.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists, shooting 43.7% from the field and 39.5% from beyond the arc, with 4.2 made 3-pointers per game (first in league).

Andrew Wiggins is averaging 17.6 points, 2.4 assists and 4.6 boards.

Dennis Schroder averages 14.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

Trayce Jackson-Davis' numbers on the season are 8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 56.8% from the field.

Buddy Hield's numbers on the season are 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 41.1% from the field and 36.6% from downtown, with an average of 2.5 made 3-pointers.

Jazz Leaders

Walker Kessler averages 10.9 points, 11.5 boards and 1.5 assists. He is also draining 72% of his shots from the floor (first in league).

Per game, Lauri Markkanen gets the Jazz 19.3 points, 6.2 boards and 1.7 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Keyonte George averages 16.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists. He is sinking 38.9% of his shots from the floor and 33.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 triples per game.

Per game, John Collins provides the Jazz 18.1 points, 8.3 boards and 2.3 assists, plus 1 steal and 1 block.

Per game, Jordan Clarkson provides the Jazz 16.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

