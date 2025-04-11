Jazz vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 11

Jazz vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Friday, April 11, 2025

Friday, April 11, 2025 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: KJZZ and FDSOK

Northwest Division opponents meet when the Oklahoma City Thunder (66-14) visit the Utah Jazz (17-63) at Delta Center, starting at 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday, April 11, 2025. The Thunder are 10.5-point favorites in the game, the fourth matchup between the teams this season. The matchup has an over/under of 233.5.

Jazz vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -10.5 233.5 -521 +390

Jazz vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (83.4%)

Jazz vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder have put together a 52-26-2 record against the spread this season.

In the Jazz's 80 games this season, they have 38 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Thunder have hit the over 43 times this season.

Jazz games this year have hit the over on 46 of 80 set point totals (57.5%).

Oklahoma City has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (29-12-1) than it has in road tilts (23-14-1).

The Thunder have exceeded the total in 25 of 42 home games (59.5%), compared to 18 of 38 road games (47.4%).

Utah's winning percentage against the spread, both home and away, is .475. It is 19-20-1 ATS on its home court and 19-21-0 on the road.

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Jazz's games have finished above the over/under at home (55%, 22 of 40) compared to away (60%, 24 of 40).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 32.7 points, 5 rebounds and 6.4 assists, shooting 51.9% from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Jalen Williams is averaging 21.6 points, 5.3 boards and 5.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals (seventh in league) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Isaiah Hartenstein averages 11.2 points, 10.7 boards and 3.8 assists.

Aaron Wiggins averages 11.5 points, 3.8 boards and 1.7 assists, shooting 48.5% from the field and 38.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made treys per game.

Luguentz Dort is averaging 10.1 points, 4.1 boards and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jazz Leaders

Per game, Keyonte George gives the Jazz 16.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Collin Sexton averages 18.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He is also making 48% of his shots from the floor and 40.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per game.

The Jazz receive 8.7 points per game from Isaiah Collier, plus 3.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists.

The Jazz get 9.4 points per game from Kyle Filipowski, plus 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

The Jazz get 10.5 points per game from Brice Sensabaugh, plus 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.