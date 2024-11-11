Jazz vs. Suns NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 12

Jazz vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: KJZZ and AZFamily

The Utah Jazz (2-7) host the Phoenix Suns (8-2) after losing four straight home games. The Suns are favored by just 2.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. The point total for the matchup is 230.5.

Jazz vs. Suns Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -2.5 -112 -108 230.5 -112 -108 -152 +128

Jazz vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Suns win (64.9%)

Jazz vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Suns are 3-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Jazz are 3-5-1 against the spread this year.

Suns games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under seven times out of nine chances this season.

Jazz games this year have gone over the total in three of nine opportunities (33.3%).

Against the spread, Phoenix has played worse when playing at home, covering one time in six home games, and two times in four road games.

At home, the Suns eclipse the total 66.7% of the time (four of six games). They hit the over more often in away games, going over the total in 75% of games (three of four).

Utah has performed better against the spread away (3-2-0) than at home (0-3-1) this year.

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Jazz's games have finished above the over/under at home (25%, one of four) than on the road (40%, two of five).

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker's numbers on the season are 23.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists per contest, shooting 42.6% from the floor and 32.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Kevin Durant averages 27.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists, shooting 55.3% from the floor and 42.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 made treys per game.

Tyus Jones averages 11 points, 3 rebounds and 6.3 assists.

Bradley Beal is averaging 17 points, 4.1 boards and 3.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Royce O'Neale is averaging 10.2 points, 2.3 assists and 6.7 boards.

Jazz Leaders

Per game, John Collins provides the Jazz 15.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.8 blocks.

The Jazz get 9.2 points per game from Walker Kessler, plus 10.7 rebounds and 1 assists.

Keyonte George's numbers on the season are 15.6 points, 2.9 boards and 6.4 assists per game. He is draining 32.2% of his shots from the floor and 30% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 treys.

The Jazz are getting 15.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Collin Sexton.

Lauri Markkanen's numbers on the season are 16.7 points, 7 boards and 2.5 assists per contest. He is making 36.4% of his shots from the floor and 42.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 triples.

