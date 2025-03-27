Jazz vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 27

Jazz vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025

Thursday, March 27, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: SCHN and KJZZ

The Utah Jazz (16-57) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Houston Rockets (47-26) on Thursday, March 27, 2025 at Delta Center as heavy, 12.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 9 p.m. ET on SCHN and KJZZ. The point total is 228 for the matchup.

Jazz vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -12.5 228 -671 +490

Jazz vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (74.8%)

Jazz vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets have put together a 39-33-1 record against the spread this season.

The Jazz have played 73 games, with 36 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Rockets have hit the over 38 times this season.

Jazz games this year have gone over the total in 41 of 73 opportunities (56.2%).

Houston has done a better job covering the spread in away games (20-15-0) than it has at home (19-18-1).

In terms of over/unders, the Rockets hit the over less often when playing at home, as they've exceeded the total 17 times in 38 opportunities this season (44.7%). On the road, they have hit the over 21 times in 35 opportunities (60%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Utah has a lower winning percentage at home (.447, 17-20-1 record) than away (.543, 19-16-0).

Looking at the over/under, Jazz games have finished over less often at home (20 of 38, 52.6%) than away (21 of 35, 60%).

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun is averaging 19 points, 4.9 assists and 10.5 boards.

Jalen Green averages 21.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Amen Thompson is averaging 14 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Fred VanVleet is averaging 14.6 points, 5.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds.

Dillon Brooks is averaging 14 points, 1.7 assists and 3.8 rebounds.

Jazz Leaders

Walker Kessler is averaging 11.2 points, 12.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Jazz.

The Jazz are getting 16.6 points, 3.7 boards and 5.8 assists per game from Keyonte George.

Collin Sexton averages 18.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He is making 47.8% of his shots from the floor and 40.2% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per contest.

Isaiah Collier's numbers on the season are 8.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest. He is sinking 41.9% of his shots from the floor.

Kyle Filipowski averages 8.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He is draining 52% of his shots from the field and 40% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.

