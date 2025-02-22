Jazz vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 22

Jazz vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025

Saturday, February 22, 2025 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: SCHN and KJZZ

The Houston Rockets (35-21) are 7.5-point favorites as they attempt to end a five-game road losing streak when they take on the Utah Jazz (13-42) on Saturday, February 22, 2025 at Delta Center. The game airs at 9:30 PM ET on SCHN and KJZZ. The matchup has a point total of 228.5.

Jazz vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -7.5 228.5 -270 +220

Jazz vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (72.2%)

Jazz vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets have put together a 30-25-1 record against the spread this season.

The Jazz have played 55 games, with 27 wins against the spread.

Rockets games have gone over the total 30 times out of 55 chances this season.

Jazz games this year have hit the over on 32 of 55 set point totals (58.2%).

Houston has done a better job covering the spread in away games (17-12-0) than it has in home games (13-13-1).

The Rockets have exceeded the total in a lower percentage of games at home (44.4%) than away games (62.1%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Utah has a lower winning percentage at home (.462, 12-13-1 record) than away (.517, 15-14-0).

Looking at the over/under, Jazz games have gone over less often at home (13 of 26, 50%) than on the road (19 of 29, 65.5%).

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun averages 18.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

Jalen Green is averaging 21.5 points, 3 assists and 4.3 boards.

Amen Thompson is averaging 13.8 points, 3.5 assists and 8.1 boards.

Fred VanVleet is averaging 14.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

Dillon Brooks is averaging 13.5 points, 1.5 assists and 3.8 boards.

Jazz Leaders

Walker Kessler averages 11.2 points, 12 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He is also sinking 71.5% of his shots from the floor (first in NBA).

The Jazz are receiving 16.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6 assists per game from Keyonte George.

Lauri Markkanen's numbers on the season are 19.2 points, 6 boards and 1.6 assists per contest. He is sinking 42.6% of his shots from the field and 34.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.9 treys.

The Jazz are getting 18.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game from Collin Sexton.

The Jazz are getting 18.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from John Collins.

