Jazz vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 23

Jazz vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Monday, March 23, 2026

Monday, March 23, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: KJZZ, Jazz+, and SportsNet

The Toronto Raptors (39-31) square off against the Utah Jazz (21-50) as heavy, 13-point favorites on Monday, March 23, 2026 at 9 p.m. ET on KJZZ, Jazz+, and SportsNet. The point total is set at 230.5 in the matchup.

Jazz vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raptors -13 230.5 -769 +540

Jazz vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Raptors win (58.5%)

Jazz vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Raptors have put together a record of 35-35-0 against the spread this season.

In the Jazz's 71 games this year, they have 37 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Raptors have hit the over 27 times out of 71 chances this season.

Jazz games this season have gone over the total in 41 of 71 opportunities (57.7%).

When playing at home, Toronto sports a worse record against the spread (15-20-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (20-15-0).

The Raptors have eclipsed the total more often at home, hitting the over in 15 of 35 home matchups (42.9%). In away games, they have hit the over in 12 of 35 games (34.3%).

This year, Utah is 19-17-0 at home against the spread (.528 winning percentage). Away, it is 18-17-0 ATS (.514).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Jazz's games have finished above the over/under at home (69.4%, 25 of 36) than away (45.7%, 16 of 35).

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes is averaging 18.6 points, 5.4 assists and 7.8 boards.

Brandon Ingram averages 21.6 points, 5.6 boards and 3.7 assists.

Immanuel Quickley averages 16.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6 assists.

Sandro Mamukelashvili is averaging 10.7 points, 1.9 assists and 4.8 boards.

RJ Barrett's numbers on the season are 18.9 points, 5.4 boards and 3.2 assists per contest, shooting 49.6% from the floor and 34.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.7 made treys.

Jazz Leaders

Per game, Kyle Filipowski gets the Jazz 10.6 points, 6.9 boards and 2.4 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocks.

The Jazz get 13 points per game from Ace Bailey, plus 4.1 boards and 1.8 assists.

Brice Sensabaugh's numbers on the season are 13.9 points, 3 boards and 1.7 assists per game. He is making 45.3% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 triples.

Cody Williams averages 7.4 points, 2.8 boards and 1.6 assists. He is sinking 47.9% of his shots from the field.

Per game, Svi Mykhailiuk provides the Jazz 9.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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