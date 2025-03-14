Jazz vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 14

Jazz vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Friday, March 14, 2025

Friday, March 14, 2025 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: KJZZ and SportsNet

The Utah Jazz (15-51) are 2-point favorites as they try to stop a seven-game losing streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (23-43) on Friday, March 14, 2025 at Delta Center. The game airs at 9:30 p.m. ET on KJZZ and SportsNet. The over/under in the matchup is 231.5.

Jazz vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Jazz -2 231.5 -136 +116

Jazz vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Jazz win (56.5%)

Jazz vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Jazz are 35-30-1 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Raptors are 37-27-2 this year.

This season, Jazz games have hit the over 38 times.

The Raptors have eclipsed the over/under 51.5% of the time this year (34 of 66 games with a set point total).

In home games, Utah owns a worse record against the spread (16-15-1) compared to its ATS record on the road (19-15-0).

The Jazz have eclipsed the over/under in a lower percentage of home games (53.1%) than road tilts (61.8%).

Toronto has been better against the spread at home (21-14-1) than away (16-13-1) this year.

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Raptors' games have finished above the over/under at home (58.3%, 21 of 36) than on the road (43.3%, 13 of 30).

Jazz Leaders

Walker Kessler averages 11.5 points, 12.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists, shooting 72.5% from the floor (first in NBA).

Keyonte George averages 16.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists, shooting 39.4% from the field and 34.3% from downtown, with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Collin Sexton is averaging 18.2 points, 4.3 assists and 2.9 rebounds.

Lauri Markkanen is averaging 19.2 points, 1.5 assists and 6.1 rebounds.

Isaiah Collier's numbers on the season are 7.6 points, 3.1 boards and 6.2 assists per contest, shooting 41% from the field.

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes is averaging 19.6 points, 7.9 boards and 6 assists for the Raptors.

RJ Barrett's numbers on the season are 21.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. He is making 47.2% of his shots from the field and 36.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 treys.

Ochai Agbaji averages 10 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He is sinking 50.5% of his shots from the field and 39.9% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.

Per game, Chris Boucher provides the Raptors 10 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Jamal Shead averages 6.2 points, 1.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He is sinking 41.8% of his shots from the floor.

