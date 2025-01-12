Jazz vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 12

Jazz vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 12, 2025

Sunday, January 12, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: KJZZ and YES

The Utah Jazz (9-28) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (13-25) at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 12, 2025 as 3.5-point favorites. The Nets have lost four games in a row. The matchup has an over/under of 215.5.

Jazz vs. Nets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Jazz -3.5 215.5 -168 +142

Jazz vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nets win (54.7%)

Jazz vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Jazz have put together a record of 19-17-1 against the spread this season.

The Nets have played 38 games, with 17 wins against the spread.

This season, 19 of the Jazz's games have gone over the point total out of 38 chances.

Nets games this season have hit the over 50% of the time (19 out of 38 games with a set point total).

At home, Utah has a worse record against the spread (6-9-1) compared to its ATS record on the road (13-8-0).

The Jazz have gone over the total in six of 16 home games (37.5%). They've done better in road games, eclipsing the total in 13 of 21 matchups (61.9%).

This year, Brooklyn is 4-12-1 at home against the spread (.235 winning percentage). Away, it is 13-7-1 ATS (.619).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Nets' games have finished above the over/under at home (47.1%, eight of 17) compared to away (52.4%, 11 of 21).

Jazz Leaders

Collin Sexton averages 18.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

Walker Kessler is averaging 10.8 points, 11.4 boards and 1.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 2.5 blocked shots (second in NBA).

Lauri Markkanen averages 20.1 points, 6.1 boards and 1.9 assists, shooting 42.8% from the floor and 36.5% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game.

John Collins is averaging 17.9 points, 8.3 boards and 2.5 assists.

Keyonte George averages 15.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists, shooting 39.5% from the field and 35% from downtown, with 2.7 made treys per game.

Nets Leaders

Per game, Cameron Johnson provides the Nets 19.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Nets receive 9.8 points per game from Nic Claxton, plus 7.4 boards and 2 assists.

The Nets are receiving 12.4 points, 2.7 boards and 5 assists per game from D'Angelo Russell.

Cameron Thomas' numbers on the season are 24.7 points, 3.6 boards and 3.4 assists per contest. He is draining 44.8% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.8 treys.

Per game, Ben Simmons gets the Nets 6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.

