Jazz vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 12

Jazz vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: SportsNet LA and KJZZ

The Utah Jazz (12-40) are underdogs (+7.5) as they attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (32-19) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at Delta Center. The matchup airs on SportsNet LA and KJZZ. The over/under for the matchup is set at 237.5.

Jazz vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -7.5 237.5 -290 +235

Jazz vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lakers win (65.9%)

Jazz vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers have put together a 28-21-2 record against the spread this season.

In the Jazz's 52 games this year, they have 25 wins against the spread.

Lakers games have gone over the total 26 times out of 52 chances this season.

Jazz games this season have gone over the total in 29 of 52 opportunities (55.8%).

Los Angeles owns a better record against the spread in home games (16-9-0) than it does in road games (12-12-2).

The Lakers have exceeded the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (52%) than road games (50%).

This season, Utah is 10-12-1 at home against the spread (.435 winning percentage). On the road, it is 15-14-0 ATS (.517).

Jazz games have finished above the over/under 43.5% of the time at home (10 of 23), and 65.5% of the time on the road (19 of 29).

Lakers Leaders

LeBron James' numbers on the season are 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 9 assists per contest, shooting 51.7% from the floor and 39.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 made treys.

Austin Reaves' numbers on the season are 19.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game, shooting 45.1% from the floor and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Luka Doncic averages 27.5 points, 8.2 boards and 7.7 assists.

Rui Hachimura is averaging 13.2 points, 5.2 boards and 1.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Dalton Knecht's numbers on the season are 9.4 points, 3.1 boards and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 46.5% from the floor and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 made treys.

Jazz Leaders

Walker Kessler is averaging 11.2 points, 11.9 boards and 1.6 assists for the Jazz.

Keyonte George averages 16.4 points, 3.5 boards and 5.8 assists. He is also making 39.4% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per game.

The Jazz receive 19.2 points per game from Lauri Markkanen, plus 6.1 boards and 1.7 assists.

Per game, John Collins gives the Jazz 18.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists, plus 1 steal and 1.1 blocks.

The Jazz get 6.6 points per game from Isaiah Collier, plus 3 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

