Jazz vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 15

Jazz vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: KJZZ and FDSSE

The Charlotte Hornets (8-28) visit the Utah Jazz (10-28) after losing seven road games in a row. The Hornets are favored by 5 points in the contest, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 15, 2025. The matchup has an over/under of 221.5 points.

Jazz vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hornets -5 221.5 -198 +166

Jazz vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Jazz win (59.6%)

Jazz vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Hornets have covered the spread 17 times over 36 games with a set spread.

In the Jazz's 38 games this year, they have 19 wins against the spread.

This season, 13 of the Hornets' games have gone over the point total out of 38 chances.

Jazz games this season have hit the over on 20 of 38 set point totals (52.6%).

In home games, Charlotte owns a worse record against the spread (8-9-2) compared to its ATS record in away games (9-7-1).

In home games, the Hornets go over the over/under 26.3% of the time (five of 19 games). They hit the over more consistently in away games, eclipsing the total in 47.1% of games (eight of 17).

Against the spread, Utah has had better results away (13-8-0) than at home (6-10-1).

Jazz games have finished above the over/under 41.2% of the time at home (seven of 17), and 61.9% of the time away (13 of 21).

Hornets Leaders

LaMelo Ball is averaging 29.7 points, 5.4 boards and 7.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Brandon Miller is averaging 21.1 points, 4.8 boards and 3.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.

Miles Bridges is averaging 18 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Cody Martin averages 8.1 points, 4.7 boards and 2.3 assists, shooting 43.9% from the floor and 31% from beyond the arc, with 1 made treys per contest.

Josh Green is averaging 7.1 points, 1.4 assists and 2.9 boards.

Jazz Leaders

Per game, Collin Sexton provides the Jazz 18.2 points, 2.8 boards and 3.9 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Jazz are receiving 10.8 points, 11.4 boards and 1.5 assists per game from Walker Kessler.

The Jazz receive 20.1 points per game from Lauri Markkanen, plus 6.1 boards and 1.9 assists.

John Collins' numbers on the season are 17.9 points, 8.3 boards and 2.5 assists per game. He is making 52.5% of his shots from the field and 43.8% from 3-point range (10th in NBA), with an average of 1.4 triples.

Keyonte George's numbers on the season are 15.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest. He is making 39.5% of his shots from the field and 35% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 triples.

