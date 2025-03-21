Jazz vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 21

Jazz vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Friday, March 21, 2025

Friday, March 21, 2025 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: KJZZ and NBCS-BOS

The Boston Celtics (50-19) are big, 13-point favorites as they try to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (16-54) on Friday, March 21, 2025 at Delta Center. The matchup airs at 9:30 p.m. ET on KJZZ and NBCS-BOS. The matchup has an over/under of 227.5 points.

Jazz vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -13 227.5 -752 +530

Jazz vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (80.9%)

Jazz vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics have covered the spread 31 times this season (31-37-1).

The Jazz have played 70 games, with 36 wins against the spread.

This season, Celtics games have hit the over 31 times out of 70 chances.

Jazz games this year have gone over the total in 40 of 70 opportunities (57.1%).

Boston owns a worse record against the spread at home (15-21-0) than it does in away games (16-16-1).

The Celtics have eclipsed the total more often at home, hitting the over in 19 of 36 home matchups (52.8%). On the road, they have hit the over in 12 of 33 games (36.4%).

Against the spread, Utah has had better results away (19-16-0) than at home (17-17-1).

Looking at the over/under, Jazz games have finished over less often at home (19 of 35, 54.3%) than away (21 of 35, 60%).

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum averages 27.1 points, 8.7 boards and 5.9 assists, shooting 45.4% from the field and 35.2% from beyond the arc, with 3.6 made treys per contest (fourth in NBA).

Derrick White's numbers on the season are 16.7 points, 4.4 boards and 4.4 assists per contest, shooting 44.2% from the floor and 38.6% from downtown, with an average of 3.5 made 3-pointers (fifth in league).

Payton Pritchard averages 14.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Jrue Holiday is averaging 11 points, 4.3 boards and 3.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Kristaps Porzingis' numbers on the season are 19.3 points, 6.8 boards and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 48.3% from the floor and 39.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 made treys.

Jazz Leaders

Walker Kessler's numbers on the season are 11.4 points, 12.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He is also sinking 69.1% of his shots from the floor (fourth in league).

Keyonte George's numbers on the season are 16.9 points, 3.8 boards and 5.8 assists per game. He is sinking 39.8% of his shots from the floor and 34.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.6 treys.

The Jazz are getting 18.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game from Collin Sexton.

Isaiah Collier averages 7.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.2 assists. He is sinking 41.8% of his shots from the floor.

The Jazz receive 8.7 points per game from Kyle Filipowski, plus 5.4 rebounds and 2 assists.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.