Jazz vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 21
Jazz vs. Celtics Game Info
- Date: Friday, March 21, 2025
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- Coverage: KJZZ and NBCS-BOS
The Boston Celtics (50-19) are big, 13-point favorites as they try to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (16-54) on Friday, March 21, 2025 at Delta Center. The matchup airs at 9:30 p.m. ET on KJZZ and NBCS-BOS. The matchup has an over/under of 227.5 points.
Jazz vs. Celtics Odds & Spread
All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Spread
Total
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
|Celtics
|-13
|227.5
|-752
|+530
Jazz vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Celtics win (80.9%)
Jazz vs. Celtics Betting Trends
- The Celtics have covered the spread 31 times this season (31-37-1).
- The Jazz have played 70 games, with 36 wins against the spread.
- This season, Celtics games have hit the over 31 times out of 70 chances.
- Jazz games this year have gone over the total in 40 of 70 opportunities (57.1%).
- Boston owns a worse record against the spread at home (15-21-0) than it does in away games (16-16-1).
- The Celtics have eclipsed the total more often at home, hitting the over in 19 of 36 home matchups (52.8%). On the road, they have hit the over in 12 of 33 games (36.4%).
- Against the spread, Utah has had better results away (19-16-0) than at home (17-17-1).
- Looking at the over/under, Jazz games have finished over less often at home (19 of 35, 54.3%) than away (21 of 35, 60%).
Celtics Leaders
- Jayson Tatum averages 27.1 points, 8.7 boards and 5.9 assists, shooting 45.4% from the field and 35.2% from beyond the arc, with 3.6 made treys per contest (fourth in NBA).
- Derrick White's numbers on the season are 16.7 points, 4.4 boards and 4.4 assists per contest, shooting 44.2% from the floor and 38.6% from downtown, with an average of 3.5 made 3-pointers (fifth in league).
- Payton Pritchard averages 14.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists.
- Jrue Holiday is averaging 11 points, 4.3 boards and 3.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Kristaps Porzingis' numbers on the season are 19.3 points, 6.8 boards and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 48.3% from the floor and 39.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 made treys.
Jazz Leaders
- Walker Kessler's numbers on the season are 11.4 points, 12.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He is also sinking 69.1% of his shots from the floor (fourth in league).
- Keyonte George's numbers on the season are 16.9 points, 3.8 boards and 5.8 assists per game. He is sinking 39.8% of his shots from the floor and 34.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.6 treys.
- The Jazz are getting 18.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game from Collin Sexton.
- Isaiah Collier averages 7.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.2 assists. He is sinking 41.8% of his shots from the floor.
- The Jazz receive 8.7 points per game from Kyle Filipowski, plus 5.4 rebounds and 2 assists.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.