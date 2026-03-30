Jazz vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 30

Jazz vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Monday, March 30, 2026

Monday, March 30, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: KJZZ, Jazz+, and FDSOH

The Utah Jazz (21-54) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (46-28) on Monday, March 30, 2026 at Delta Center as heavy, 18-point underdogs. The contest airs at 9 p.m. ET on KJZZ, Jazz+, and FDSOH. The over/under is set at 243.5 for the matchup.

Jazz vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -18 243.5 -1587 +900

Jazz vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (77.3%)

Jazz vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have covered the spread 30 times this season (30-42-2).

The Jazz have 38 wins against the spread in 75 games this year.

This season, Cavaliers games have hit the over 36 times out of 75 chances.

Jazz games this season have eclipsed the over/under 45 times in 75 opportunities (60%).

When playing at home, Cleveland has a worse record against the spread (15-22-1) compared to its ATS record on the road (15-20-1).

At home, the Cavaliers exceed the over/under 39.5% of the time (15 of 38 games). They hit the over more often in away games, exceeding the total in 58.3% of games (21 of 36).

Against the spread, Utah has had better results away (19-18-0) than at home (19-19-0).

Looking at the over/under, Jazz games have finished over more often at home (27 of 38, 71.1%) than away (18 of 37, 48.6%).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell's numbers on the season are 27.9 points, 4.5 boards and 5.8 assists per contest, shooting 47.8% from the floor and 36.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.3 made 3-pointers (fifth in NBA).

James Harden is averaging 24 points, 8.1 assists and 5 rebounds.

Evan Mobley is averaging 18.2 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.8 blocked shots (fourth in NBA).

Dennis Schroder's numbers on the season are 11 points, 2.7 boards and 4.9 assists per game, shooting 40.1% from the floor and 32.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Sam Merrill's numbers on the season are 13 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 47% from the floor and 43.5% from downtown (sixth in NBA), with an average of 3.1 made 3-pointers.

Jazz Leaders

Kyle Filipowski averages 10.9 points for the Jazz, plus 7 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Isaiah Collier averages 11.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 7.2 assists. He is also sinking 49.5% of his shots from the floor.

Ace Bailey's numbers on the season are 13.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He is draining 44.4% of his shots from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 triples.

Per game, Brice Sensabaugh provides the Jazz 14.2 points, 3 rebounds and 1.7 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Jazz are receiving 7.9 points, 2.8 boards and 1.7 assists per game from Cody Williams.

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