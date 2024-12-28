Jazz vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 28

Jazz vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 28, 2024

Saturday, December 28, 2024 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: KJZZ and NBCS-PH

The Utah Jazz (7-22) host the Philadelphia 76ers (11-17) after losing five straight home games. The 76ers are favored by 6.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 9:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 28, 2024. The matchup's over/under is set at 223.

Jazz vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 76ers -6.5 223 -250 +205

Jazz vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: 76ers win (62.7%)

Jazz vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The 76ers are 11-17-0 against the spread this season.

The Jazz are 13-15-1 against the spread this season.

76ers games have gone over the total 14 times out of 29 chances this season.

The Jazz have hit the over 55.2% of the time this year (16 of 29 games with a set point total).

Philadelphia has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (7-7-0) than it has at home (4-10-0).

The 76ers have hit the over on the over/under in a lower percentage of games at home (42.9%) than road tilts (57.1%).

Against the spread, Utah has had better results on the road (10-7-0) than at home (3-8-1).

Looking at the over/under, Jazz games have finished over less often at home (four of 12, 33.3%) than away (12 of 17, 70.6%).

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey's numbers on the season are 25.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest, shooting 42.1% from the floor and 33.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.2 made 3-pointers.

Kelly Oubre Jr. averages 12.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Paul George averages 15.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

Guerschon Yabusele averages 9.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists, shooting 49.2% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Jared McCain is averaging 15.3 points, 2.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds.

Jazz Leaders

John Collins' numbers on the season are 17.7 points, 8.2 boards and 2.5 assists per contest. He is also sinking 52.3% of his shots from the field and 42.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 triples.

The Jazz get 19.6 points per game from Lauri Markkanen, plus 6.6 rebounds and 2 assists.

The Jazz are receiving 17.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Collin Sexton.

The Jazz are receiving 10.3 points, 10.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Walker Kessler.

Per game, Keyonte George gets the Jazz 16.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.