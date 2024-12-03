Jaylen Warren Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Browns

Jaylen Warren and the Pittsburgh Steelers will meet the Cleveland Browns and their 23rd-ranked rushing defense (128.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Considering Warren for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Browns? We've got stats and info for you below.

Warren vs. Browns Game Info

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.2

6.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.3

7.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 28.90

28.90 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.20

0.20 Projected Receiving Yards: 16.11

16.11 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Warren Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Warren is currently the 45th-ranked player in fantasy (198th overall), with 54.9 total fantasy points (5.5 per game).

In his last three games, Warren has put up 25.6 fantasy points (8.5 per game), rushing for 95 yards and scoring one touchdown on 23 carries. He has also contributed 101 yards on 11 catches (13 targets) as a receiver.

Warren has 39.0 total fantasy points (7.8 per game) in his last five games, carrying the ball 46 times for 207 yards with one touchdown. As a pass-catcher, he has added 143 yards on 15 catches (18 targets).

The peak of Warren's fantasy season so far was Week 12 against the Cleveland Browns, when he completed 0.0% of his passes for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 12.4 fantasy points. He also had 45 rushing yards on 11 attempts (4.1 YPC) with one touchdown on the ground.

From a fantasy perspective, Jaylen Warren disappointed his fantasy managers against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3, when he mustered only 0.1 fantasy points (3 carries, 5 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the year.

Browns Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Cleveland this year.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Browns this season.

A total of six players have thrown for two or more TDs against Cleveland this season.

The Browns have not given up more than two passing touchdowns to an opposing quarterback this season.

A total of six players have racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Cleveland this season.

The Browns have given up a TD catch by 15 players this year.

Cleveland has allowed two or more receiving touchdowns to one player this year.

The Browns have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to one player this season.

Cleveland has allowed 13 players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

A total of Three players have rushed for more than one touchdown against the Browns this season.

