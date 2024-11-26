Jaylen Warren Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bengals

In Week 13 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), running back Jaylen Warren and the Pittsburgh Steelers will face the Cincinnati Bengals, who have the 21st-ranked run defense in the NFL (129.8 yards allowed per game).

Thinking about Warren for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Bengals? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Warren vs. Bengals Game Info

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.0

8.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.4

9.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 40.32

40.32 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.27

0.27 Projected Receiving Yards: 18.04

18.04 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Warren Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Warren is currently the 45th-ranked fantasy player (202nd overall), posting 48.5 total fantasy points (5.4 per game).

In his last three games, Warren has picked up 26.7 fantasy points (8.9 per game), rushing for 152 yards and scoring one touchdown on 34 carries. He has also contributed 75 yards on nine catches (11 targets) as a receiver.

Warren has put up 38.5 fantasy points (7.7 per game) during his last five games, rushing for 242 yards and scoring one touchdown on 55 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 103 yards on 13 grabs (17 targets) as a pass-catcher.

The highlight of Warren's fantasy season came against the Cleveland Browns last week, when he put up 12.4 fantasy points with three receptions (on five targets) for 19 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Jaylen Warren disappointed his fantasy managers against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3, when he managed only 0.1 fantasy points (3 carries, 5 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the year.

Bengals Defensive Performance

Cincinnati has conceded more than 300 yards passing to one player this season.

The Bengals have allowed nine players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of six players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Cincinnati this year.

The Bengals have given up at least three passing touchdowns to two opposing QBs this season.

Cincinnati has allowed five players to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Bengals have given up a TD catch by 18 players this season.

Cincinnati has given up two or more receiving touchdowns to one player this season.

The Bengals have allowed three players to put up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of 12 players have run for at least one touchdown against Cincinnati this year.

The Bengals have allowed two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

