Jaylen Warren Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Falcons

Pittsburgh Steelers RB Jaylen Warren will be up against the team with last year's 20th-ranked run defense, the Atlanta Falcons (118.2 yards conceded per game), in Week 1 -- beginning at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Warren worth a look for his upcoming game versus the Falcons? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right decision.

Thinking about playing Warren this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Warren vs. Falcons Game Info

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons

Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.85

7.85 Projected Rushing Yards: 42.10

42.10 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.23

0.23 Projected Receiving Yards: 17.38

17.38 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Warren 2023 Fantasy Performance

With 135.4 fantasy points (8.0 per game) in 2023, Warren ranked 95th in the league and 30th at his position.

Warren accumulated 20.5 fantasy points -- 9 carries, 129 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game last season, in Week 11 against the Cleveland Browns.

In his second-best performance last year -- Week 10 versus the Green Bay Packers -- Warren picked up 17.0 fantasy points. His stat line: 15 carries, 101 yards, 1 TD.

Warren accumulated 1.8 fantasy points -- 3 carries, 6 yards -- in his worst game of the season, Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Warren collected 3.0 fantasy points -- 9 carries, 33 yards -- in his second-worst game of the season. That was in Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Falcons Defensive Performance

Atlanta gave up more than 300 passing yards to one QB last year.

Last year, the Falcons allowed 12 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

In the passing game, Atlanta allowed six players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

Last year, the Falcons allowed four players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Through the air, Atlanta gave up more than 100 receiving yards to five players last season.

In terms of pass defense, the Falcons allowed a touchdown reception to 20 players last season.

Atlanta allowed at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to three players last season.

Looking at run defense, the Falcons gave up more than 100 rushing yards to three players last season.

Against Atlanta last season, 11 players rushed for at least one TD.

In terms of run D, the Falcons didn't give up more than one rushing touchdown to any opposing players last year.

Want more data and analysis on Jaylen Warren? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.