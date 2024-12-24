Jaylen Waddle Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Browns

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle will match up with the 13th-ranked pass defense of the Cleveland Browns (212.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

For more information on Waddle, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy lineup, scroll down prior to his upcoming matchup against the Browns.

Waddle vs. Browns Game Info

Matchup: Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns

Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns Game Day: December 29, 2024

December 29, 2024 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 3.7

3.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 4.8

4.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 29.23

29.23 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.14

Projections provided by numberFire

Waddle Fantasy Performance

Waddle has produced 86.6 fantasy points in 2024 (6.2 per game), which ranks him 48th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 153 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Waddle has posted 19.2 fantasy points (6.4 per game), as he's reeled in 13 passes on 18 targets for 152 yards and zero touchdowns.

Waddle has put up 43.3 fantasy points (8.7 per game) in his last five games, as he's hauled in 23 passes on 30 targets for 333 yards and one touchdown.

The peak of Waddle's season as a fantasy producer came against the New England Patriots in Week 12, as he tallied 20.4 fantasy points by scampering for zero yards on zero attempts. In the receiving game, he grabbed eight passes on nine targets for 144 yards and one TD.

Browns Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Cleveland this season.

A total of 13 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Browns this season.

A total of nine players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Cleveland this year.

The Browns have allowed one player to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

A total of six players have collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Cleveland this season.

The Browns have given up a TD catch by 22 players this season.

A total of one player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus Cleveland this season.

The Browns have allowed one player to put up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Cleveland has given up at least one rushing touchdown to 15 players this season.

The Browns have allowed three players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

