Jaylen Waddle Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Texans

In Week 15 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), WR Jaylen Waddle and the Miami Dolphins will face the Houston Texans, who have the seventh-ranked pass defense in the NFL (198.8 yards conceded per game).

Considering Waddle for your DFS lineup, with his next game versus the Texans? We've got stats and information for you below.

Waddle vs. Texans Game Info

Matchup: Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans

Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.6

7.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.7

9.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 57.33

57.33 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.28

Projections provided by numberFire

Waddle Fantasy Performance

With 86.6 fantasy points in 2024 (6.7 per game), Waddle is the 38th-ranked player at the WR position and 132nd among all players.

In his last three games, Waddle has ammassed 296 receiving yards and one touchdown on 21 catches (25 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 39.6 (13.2 per game) during that period.

Waddle has put up 48.9 fantasy points (9.8 per game) during his last five games, as he's converted 34 targets into 26 catches for 390 yards and one TD.

The peak of Waddle's fantasy season came against the New England Patriots in Week 12, when he tallied 20.4 fantasy points with eight receptions (on nine targets) for 144 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jaylen Waddle had his worst performance of the season in Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts, when he tallied just 1.1 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Texans Defensive Performance

Houston has allowed one player to record over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of 12 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Texans this season.

A total of nine players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Houston this season.

Four players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Texans this year.

A total of three players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Houston this season.

A total of 25 players have caught a TD pass versus the Texans this year.

A total of one player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus Houston this season.

Three players have picked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Texans this year.

A total of seven players have run for at least one TD against Houston this year.

The Texans have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs versus them this year.

