Jayden Reed Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bears

Green Bay Packers WR Jayden Reed will take on the 18th-ranked passing defense of the Chicago Bears (220.1 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

With Reed's next game versus the Bears, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and information.

Reed vs. Bears Game Info

Matchup: Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears

Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.3

6.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.8

7.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 42.96

42.96 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.28

Projections provided by numberFire

Reed Fantasy Performance

Reed is currently the 20th-ranked fantasy player at his position (82nd overall), tallying 138.9 total fantasy points (8.7 per game).

In his last three games, Reed has tallied 116 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on nine catches (14 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 14.8 (4.9 per game) during that period.

Reed has tallied 140 receiving yards and two scores on 12 catches (21 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 31.5 points (6.3 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Reed's fantasy season was a Week 1 performance against the Philadelphia Eagles, a matchup in which he tallied 29.1 fantasy points (1 carry, 33 yards, 1 TD; 4 receptions, 138 yards, 1 TD).

Bears Defensive Performance

Chicago has allowed four players to rack up more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Bears have given up at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this year.

Chicago has allowed two or more passing TDs to five opposing QBs this year.

The Bears have allowed one player to pass for at least three TDs in a game this year.

Chicago has given up more than 100 yards receiving to eight players this season.

The Bears have allowed a TD catch by 14 players this year.

A total of three players have hauled in more than one TD pass versus Chicago this year.

The Bears have allowed four players to put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Chicago has allowed at least one rushing TD to 16 players this season.

A total of Two players have run for more than one touchdown against the Bears this season.

