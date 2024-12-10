Jayden Reed Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Seahawks

Wide receiver Jayden Reed faces a matchup against the 10th-ranked passing defense in the league (212.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, when his Green Bay Packers meet the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Reed worth a look for his next game versus the Seahawks? See below, because we can help you make the right decision.

Reed vs. Seahawks Game Info

Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks

Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.0

7.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.8

8.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 46.14

46.14 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.31

Projections provided by numberFire

Reed Fantasy Performance

Reed is the eighth-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 63rd overall, as he has tallied 124.1 total fantasy points (9.5 per game).

In his last three games, Reed has produced 19.3 fantasy points (6.4 per game), as he's converted 10 targets into six catches for 50 yards and two TDs.

Reed has been targeted 18 times, with 13 receptions for 186 yards and three TDs, during his last five games, leading to 38.4 fantasy points (7.7 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Reed's fantasy season came against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1, when he racked up 29.1 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks. With his legs, he added 33 rushing yards on one carry (33.0 YPC) with one touchdown.

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Seattle this season.

The Seahawks have given up at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this season.

A total of seven players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Seattle this season.

The Seahawks have given up at least three passing touchdowns to one opposing QB this season.

A total of six players have racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Seattle this year.

The Seahawks have allowed a touchdown reception by 17 players this season.

Seattle has given up at least two receiving TDs to two players this season.

The Seahawks have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to three players this season.

A total of eight players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Seattle this year.

The Seahawks have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this season.

