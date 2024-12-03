Jayden Reed Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Lions

Green Bay Packers WR Jayden Reed will be up against the 25th-ranked pass defense of the Detroit Lions (226.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday.

Is Reed a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Lions? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Reed this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Reed vs. Lions Game Info

Matchup: Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions Game Day: December 5, 2024

December 5, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.1

8.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.1

10.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 55.58

55.58 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.36

Projections provided by numberFire

Reed Fantasy Performance

Reed has been coming through for fantasy managers this season, as his 124.1 fantasy points (10.3 per game) rank him fifth at the WR position and 56th overall.

In his last three games, Reed has posted 27.1 fantasy points (9.0 per game), as he's converted 11 targets into eight catches for 73 yards and three TDs.

Reed has been targeted 20 times, with 15 receptions for 241 yards and three TDs, in his last five games. He has put up 43.9 fantasy points (8.8 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Reed's fantasy season so far was Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles, when he completed 0.0% of his throws for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 29.1 fantasy points. He also had 33 rushing yards on one attempt (33.0 YPC) with one touchdown on the ground.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jayden Reed delivered his worst fantasy point total of the year (1.0 points) in Week 7 against the Houston Texans, hauling in two balls for 10 yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Lions Defensive Performance

Detroit has allowed two players to amass over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Lions have allowed eight players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Detroit has allowed one player to throw for at least two TDs in a game this season.

The Lions have allowed at least three passing TDs to one opposing QB this season.

A total of five players have collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Detroit this year.

A total of Nine players have hauled in a TD pass against the Lions this season.

Detroit has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Lions have not given up more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this year.

Detroit has given up at least one rushing TD to seven players this year.

The Lions have allowed one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on Jayden Reed? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.