Jayden Daniels Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cowboys

Quarterback Jayden Daniels has a matchup against the 20th-ranked pass defense in the league (222 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, when his Washington Commanders play the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Daniels a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Cowboys? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

Daniels vs. Cowboys Game Info

Matchup: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 22.8

22.8 Projected Passing Yards: 241.56

241.56 Projected Passing TDs: 1.49

1.49 Projected Rushing Yards: 57.68

57.68 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.53

Projections provided by numberFire

Daniels Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Daniels has been one of the top players in fantasy, as he ranks fourth in the NFL with 22.0 fantasy points per game (351.5 total points). Overall, he is fourth in fantasy points.

In his last three games, Daniels has amassed 89.8 fantasy points (29.9 per game), completing 73-of-106 passes for 711 yards, 10 touchdowns, and three interceptions. He's added 274 rushing yards on 36 carries.

Daniels has piled up 1,192 passing yards (123-of-174) with 15 TDs and six picks in his last five games, leading to 147.8 fantasy points (29.6 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 382 yards rushing on 52 carries with two touchdowns.

The high point of Daniels' fantasy season was a Week 16 performance against the Philadelphia Eagles, a matchup in which he tallied 34.4 fantasy points (9 carries, 81 yards).

From a fantasy perspective, Jayden Daniels disappointed his fantasy managers against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7, when he mustered only 5.2 fantasy points -- 2-of-2 (100%), 6 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs; 3 carries, 50 yards. It was his worst fantasy effort of the year.

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Three players have recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Dallas this year.

The Cowboys have allowed at least one passing TD to 14 opposing QBs this season.

Dallas has given up two or more TD passes to nine opposing QBs this season.

The Cowboys have given up three or more passing touchdowns to three opposing QBs this season.

Dallas has allowed seven players to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Cowboys have allowed a touchdown catch by 24 players this season.

A total of two players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Dallas this season.

The Cowboys have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to four players this season.

Dallas has allowed 17 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

A total of Five players have run for more than one touchdown against the Cowboys this season.

