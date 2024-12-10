Jayden Daniels Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Saints

Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders will play the New Orleans Saints and their 28th-ranked pass defense (246.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Daniels worth a look for his upcoming game versus the Saints? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Daniels vs. Saints Game Info

Matchup: Washington Commanders at New Orleans Saints

Washington Commanders at New Orleans Saints Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 19.7

19.7 Projected Passing Yards: 221.17

221.17 Projected Passing TDs: 1.52

1.52 Projected Rushing Yards: 39.66

39.66 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.40

Projections provided by numberFire

Daniels Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Daniels has been one of the best players in fantasy, as he ranks fifth in the NFL with 20.1 fantasy points per game (261.7 total points). Overall, he is sixth in fantasy points.

Over his last three games, Daniels has tallied 71.4 fantasy points (23.8 per game), as he's amassed 672 yards on 72-of-100 passing with six touchdowns and four picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 126 rushing yards on 23 carries with two TDs.

Daniels has compiled 99.9 fantasy points (20.0 per game) in his last five games, connecting on 104-of-156 passes for 1,083 yards, with eight touchdowns and four interceptions. He's added 166 rushing yards on 34 carries with two touchdowns on the ground.

The highlight of Daniels' season as a fantasy producer came against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12, as he tallied 30.4 fantasy points by running for 74 yards and one TD on seven attempts.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jayden Daniels stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers, throwing for six yards and zero touchdowns with zero interceptions with 50 yards on three attempts on the ground (5.2 fantasy points).

Saints Defensive Performance

Five players have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against New Orleans this season.

A total of Six players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Saints this season.

New Orleans has given up at least two TD passes to four opposing QBs this season.

The Saints have allowed one player to throw for three or more TDs in a game this season.

New Orleans has allowed five players to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Saints have given up a touchdown catch by 10 players this year.

New Orleans has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to two players this season.

The Saints have allowed five players to put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of 12 players have run for at least one TD against New Orleans this season.

The Saints have allowed four players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

