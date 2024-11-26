Jayden Daniels Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Titans

Quarterback Jayden Daniels is looking at a matchup against the top-ranked pass defense in the league (169.6 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, when his Washington Commanders play the Tennessee Titans, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Considering Daniels for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Titans? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Daniels vs. Titans Game Info

Matchup: Washington Commanders vs. Tennessee Titans

Washington Commanders vs. Tennessee Titans Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 18.9

18.9 Projected Passing Yards: 217.49

217.49 Projected Passing TDs: 1.46

1.46 Projected Rushing Yards: 36.37

36.37 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.39

Projections provided by numberFire

Daniels Fantasy Performance

Daniels has been delivering for fantasy managers this season, as his 234.1 fantasy points (19.5 per game) rank him fourth at the QB position and fifth overall.

In his last three games, Daniels has amassed 52.4 fantasy points (17.5 per game), connecting on 64-of-104 passes for 668 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. He's added 97 rushing yards on 17 carries with one touchdown on the ground.

Daniels has tallied 94.5 fantasy points (18.9 per game) in his last five games, as he's amassed 1,203 yards on 100-of-164 passing, with six touchdowns and three picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 184 rushing yards on 33 carries with one TD.

The peak of Daniels' fantasy season came against the Dallas Cowboys last week, when he collected 30.4 fantasy points with 74 rushing yards and one TD on seven carries.

From a fantasy perspective, Jayden Daniels stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers, throwing for six yards and zero touchdowns with zero interceptions with 50 yards on three attempts on the ground (5.2 fantasy points).

Titans Defensive Performance

Tennessee has allowed more than 300 yards passing to one player this year.

The Titans have given up at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs this season.

A total of six players have thrown for two or more TDs against Tennessee this season.

One player have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Titans this season.

A total of one player has collected over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Tennessee this year.

The Titans have allowed 17 players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

Tennessee has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Titans have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to one player this season.

Tennessee has allowed 11 players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

No player has run for more than one TD versus the Titans this season.

Want more data and analysis on Jayden Daniels? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.