Jayden Daniels Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Giants

Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders will face the New York Giants -- whose pass defense was ranked eighth in the NFL last year (210.6 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Daniels for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Giants? We've got stats and info for you below.

Jayden Daniels Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants

Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 19.2

19.2 Projected Passing Yards: 229.57

229.57 Projected Passing TDs: 1.59

1.59 Projected Rushing Yards: 33.64

33.64 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.31

Projections provided by numberFire

Daniels 2024 Fantasy Performance

In his best game last year, Daniels picked up 34.4 fantasy points -- 24-of-39 (61.5%), 258 yards, 5 TDs, 2 INTs; 9 carries, 81 yards. That was in Week 16 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

In another good fantasy showing last season, Daniels finished with 31.8 points -- 24-of-36 (66.7%), 227 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT; 16 carries, 127 yards in Week 17 versus the Atlanta Falcons.

In Week 18 against the Dallas Cowboys, Daniels finished with a season-low 4.2 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 6-of-12 (50%), 38 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs; 4 carries, 27 yards.

Daniels accumulated 5.2 fantasy points -- 2-of-2 (100%), 6 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs; 3 carries, 50 yards -- in his second-worst game of the year. That was in Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers.

Giants Defensive Performance

Last season, New York allowed only one quarterback to amass over 300 passing yards in a game.

Last year, the Giants allowed 13 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Against New York last season, seven players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

Last season, the Giants allowed only one player to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Versus New York last season, two players collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

In terms of pass D, the Giants gave up a touchdown reception to 20 players last season.

Looking at pass defense, New York allowed just three players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

Looking at run D, the Giants gave up more than 100 rushing yards to six players last season.

Against New York last season, 15 players ran for at least one TD.

Just three players rushed for multiple scores in a game versus the Giants last year.

