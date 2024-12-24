Jaxon Smith-Njigba Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bears

Jaxon Smith-Njigba and the Seattle Seahawks will face the Chicago Bears and their 23rd-ranked passing defense (225.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

Thinking about Smith-Njigba for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Bears? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Smith-Njigba vs. Bears Game Info

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears

Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears Game Day: December 26, 2024

December 26, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.9

9.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.9

12.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 71.75

71.75 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.40

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith-Njigba Fantasy Performance

Smith-Njigba is the seventh-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 55th overall, as he has put up 148.5 total fantasy points (9.9 per game).

During his last three games Smith-Njigba has been targeted 29 times, with 23 receptions for 260 yards and two TDs. He has put up 38.9 fantasy points (13.0 per game) during that period.

Smith-Njigba has posted 60.5 fantasy points (12.1 per game) in his last five games, as he's caught 33 passes on 40 targets for 411 yards and three touchdowns.

The high point of Smith-Njigba's fantasy season was a Week 9 outburst against the Los Angeles Rams, when he posted 30.0 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

From a fantasy perspective, Jaxon Smith-Njigba stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos, hauling in two passes on two targets for 19 yards (1.9 fantasy points).

Bears Defensive Performance

Chicago has given up more than 300 yards passing to four players this season.

The Bears have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Chicago has given up two or more TD passes to five opposing QBs this year.

One player have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Bears this season.

Chicago has allowed eight players to put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Bears have given up a TD reception by 14 players this year.

A total of three players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Chicago this season.

The Bears have allowed four players to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Chicago has allowed 16 players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

The Bears have allowed two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

