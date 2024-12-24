Jaxon Smith-Njigba Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bears
Jaxon Smith-Njigba and the Seattle Seahawks will face the Chicago Bears and their 23rd-ranked passing defense (225.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.
Thinking about Smith-Njigba for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Bears? We've got stats and information for you in this article.
Smith-Njigba vs. Bears Game Info
- Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears
- Game Day: December 26, 2024
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Projected Fantasy Points: 9.9
- PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.9
- Projected Receiving Yards: 71.75
- Projected Receiving TDs: 0.40
Projections provided by numberFire
Smith-Njigba Fantasy Performance
- Smith-Njigba is the seventh-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 55th overall, as he has put up 148.5 total fantasy points (9.9 per game).
- During his last three games Smith-Njigba has been targeted 29 times, with 23 receptions for 260 yards and two TDs. He has put up 38.9 fantasy points (13.0 per game) during that period.
- Smith-Njigba has posted 60.5 fantasy points (12.1 per game) in his last five games, as he's caught 33 passes on 40 targets for 411 yards and three touchdowns.
- The high point of Smith-Njigba's fantasy season was a Week 9 outburst against the Los Angeles Rams, when he posted 30.0 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).
- From a fantasy perspective, Jaxon Smith-Njigba stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos, hauling in two passes on two targets for 19 yards (1.9 fantasy points).
Bears Defensive Performance
- Chicago has given up more than 300 yards passing to four players this season.
- The Bears have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.
- Chicago has given up two or more TD passes to five opposing QBs this year.
- One player have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Bears this season.
- Chicago has allowed eight players to put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.
- The Bears have given up a TD reception by 14 players this year.
- A total of three players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Chicago this season.
- The Bears have allowed four players to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.
- Chicago has allowed 16 players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.
- The Bears have allowed two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.
