Jaxon Smith-Njigba Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Vikings

In Week 16 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba and the Seattle Seahawks will face the Minnesota Vikings, who have the 29th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (244.9 yards conceded per game).

For more details on Smith-Njigba, if you're considering him for your DFS lineup, check out this article prior to his upcoming matchup against the Vikings.

Smith-Njigba vs. Vikings Game Info

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings

Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.8

6.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.0

9.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 52.81

52.81 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.21

Projections provided by numberFire

Smith-Njigba Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Smith-Njigba is currently the ninth-ranked fantasy player (62nd overall), putting up 132.5 total fantasy points (9.5 per game).

During his last three games Smith-Njigba has been targeted 21 times, with 19 receptions for 239 yards and one TD, leading to 30.8 fantasy points (10.3 per game) during that period.

Smith-Njigba has posted 56.3 fantasy points (11.3 per game) during his last five games, as he's turned 39 targets into 35 catches for 426 yards and two TDs.

The peak of Smith-Njigba's fantasy campaign was a Week 9 performance versus the Los Angeles Rams.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jaxon Smith-Njigba's game against the Denver Broncos in Week 1 was his worst of the campaign, as he posted just 1.9 fantasy points. He had two receptions for 19 yards on the day.

Vikings Defensive Performance

Minnesota has allowed four players to put up more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Vikings this year.

Minnesota has allowed five players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

The Vikings have given up three or more passing touchdowns to two opposing QBs this year.

A total of eight players have racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Minnesota this season.

The Vikings have allowed 17 players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

A total of two players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Minnesota this season.

The Vikings have allowed two players to put up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Minnesota has given up at least one rushing touchdown to six players this season.

The Vikings have allowed one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

