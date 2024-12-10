Javonte Williams Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Colts

Running back Javonte Williams faces a matchup versus the 31st-ranked run defense in the NFL (147 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, when his Denver Broncos play the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

With Williams' next game against the Colts, should you consider him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and information.

Thinking about playing Williams this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Williams vs. Colts Game Info

Matchup: Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts

Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.8

5.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.1

7.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 26.41

26.41 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.19

0.19 Projected Receiving Yards: 15.02

15.02 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

With 90.5 fantasy points this season (7.0 per game), Williams is the 34th-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 125th among all players.

During his last three games, Williams has 21.5 total fantasy points (7.2 per game), carrying the ball 21 times for 58 yards and two touchdowns. As a receiver, he has added 37 yards on seven catches (11 targets).

Williams has posted 30.6 fantasy points (6.1 per game) over his last five games, running for 101 yards with two touchdowns on 34 carries. He has also contributed 85 yards on 11 catches (16 targets) as a receiver.

The high point of Williams' fantasy season came against the New Orleans Saints in Week 7, when he put up 23.1 fantasy points with three receptions (on three targets) for 23 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Javonte Williams stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 12 against the Las Vegas Raiders, running eight times for -2 yards, with two receptions for six yards as a receiver (0.4 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Colts Defensive Performance

Indianapolis has allowed more than 300 yards passing to three players this year.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Colts this season.

Indianapolis has allowed five players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this year.

One player have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Colts this year.

Indianapolis has allowed over 100 yards receiving to five players this year.

A total of 16 players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Colts this season.

A total of one player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus Indianapolis this season.

The Colts have allowed four players to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Indianapolis has given up at least one rushing touchdown to 11 players this year.

The Colts have allowed at least two rushing TDs to three players this season.

Want more data and analysis on Javonte Williams? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.