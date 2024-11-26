Javonte Williams Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Browns

In Week 13 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), RB Javonte Williams and the Denver Broncos will meet the Cleveland Browns, who have the 24th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (130.6 yards allowed per game).

With Williams' next game versus the Browns, should you consider him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and information.

Thinking about playing Williams this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Williams vs. Browns Game Info

Matchup: Denver Broncos vs. Cleveland Browns

Denver Broncos vs. Cleveland Browns Game Day: December 2, 2024

December 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.5

7.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.9

8.9 Projected Rushing Yards: 38.47

38.47 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.25

0.25 Projected Receiving Yards: 15.41

15.41 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Williams is currently the 31st-ranked player in fantasy (106th overall), with 84.1 total fantasy points (7.0 per game).

Over his last three games, Williams has amassed 15.8 fantasy points (5.3 per game) as he's rushed for 58 yards and scored one touchdown on 18 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 40 yards on eight catches (11 targets).

Williams has delivered 29.4 total fantasy points (5.9 per game) during his last five games, running the ball 47 times for 144 yards and one score. In the receiving game, he has tacked on 90 yards on 14 receptions (19 targets).

The peak of Williams' fantasy season so far was Week 7 against the New Orleans Saints, when he carried 14 times for 88 yards and two touchdowns on his way to 23.1 fantasy points. He also had three receptions (on three targets) for 23 yards as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy standpoint, Javonte Williams stumbled to his worst performance of the season last week against the Las Vegas Raiders, rushing eight times for -2 yards, with two receptions for six yards as a receiver (0.4 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Browns Defensive Performance

Cleveland has not allowed a player to record over 300 yards passing against them in a game yet this year.

The Browns have allowed nine players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Cleveland has given up two or more TD passes to six opposing QBs this year.

No opposing quarterback has thrown for more than two TDs in a game versus the Browns this season.

Cleveland has allowed four players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 14 players have caught a TD pass versus the Browns this year.

Cleveland has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

One player has racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Browns this season.

Cleveland has allowed at least one rushing TD to 11 players this year.

A total of Three players have run for more than one touchdown versus the Browns this season.

Want more data and analysis on Javonte Williams? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.