Jauan Jennings Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bears

In Week 14 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), wideout Jauan Jennings and the San Francisco 49ers will play the Chicago Bears, who have the 11th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (209.4 yards allowed per game).

Considering Jennings for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Bears? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Jennings vs. Bears Game Info

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears

San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.8

8.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.1

11.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 63.18

63.18 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.42

Projections provided by numberFire

Jennings Fantasy Performance

Jennings is the 26th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 106th overall, as he has tallied 92.4 total fantasy points (9.2 per game).

In his last three games, Jennings has compiled 187 yards and one score on 18 catches (23 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 24.7 fantasy points (8.2 per game) during that stretch.

Jennings has amassed 307 receiving yards and one score on 28 catches (39 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 36.7 points (7.3 per game) during that period.

The peak of Jennings' fantasy season so far was Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams, when he caught 11 balls on 12 targets for 175 yards with three touchdowns, good for 35.5 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Jauan Jennings disappointed his fantasy managers against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5, when he mustered only 1.3 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Bears Defensive Performance

Two players have registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Chicago this year.

The Bears have allowed eight players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of three players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Chicago this season.

The Bears have not given up more than two passing touchdowns to any opposing quarterbacks this year.

Chicago has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to six players this year.

The Bears have allowed a touchdown catch by nine players this season.

A total of two players have caught more than one TD pass versus Chicago this season.

The Bears have given up more than 100 yards rushing to three players this year.

Chicago has allowed 11 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

The Bears have allowed one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

