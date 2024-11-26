Jauan Jennings Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bills

Jauan Jennings and the San Francisco 49ers will face the Buffalo Bills and their 14th-ranked passing defense (210 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Jennings vs. Bills Game Info

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Buffalo Bills

San Francisco 49ers at Buffalo Bills Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.1

8.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.5

10.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 62.26

62.26 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.32

Projections provided by numberFire

Jennings Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Jennings is currently the 24th-ranked player in fantasy (100th overall), with 86.8 total fantasy points (9.6 per game).

In his last three games, Jennings has amassed 28.4 total fantasy points (9.5 per game), catching 22 balls (on 29 targets) for 224 yards and one touchdown.

Jennings has been targeted 38 times, with 26 receptions for 264 yards and one TD, during his last five games, resulting in 32.4 fantasy points (6.5 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Jennings' fantasy campaign was a Week 3 outburst versus the Los Angeles Rams, a game when he came through with zero rushing yards on zero carries (for 35.5 total fantasy points). As a receiver, he grabbed 11 balls (on 12 targets) for 175 yards and three touchdowns.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jauan Jennings stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals, hauling in one pass on four targets for 13 yards (1.3 fantasy points).

Bills Defensive Performance

Buffalo has allowed one player to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Bills have allowed at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs this year.

Buffalo has allowed five players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

The Bills have given up at least three passing TDs to one opposing QB this year.

A total of two players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Buffalo this season.

A total of 15 players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Bills this season.

Buffalo has allowed at least two receiving TDs to one player this year.

The Bills have allowed three players to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Buffalo has allowed at least one rushing TD to six players this season.

The Bills have not allowed more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this year.

