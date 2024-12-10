Jared Goff Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bills

Quarterback Jared Goff is looking at a matchup against the ninth-ranked passing defense in the NFL (208.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, when his Detroit Lions meet the Buffalo Bills, Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Is Goff a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Bills? More stats and info can be found below, so take a look.

Goff vs. Bills Game Info

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills

Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 17.4

17.4 Projected Passing Yards: 255.49

255.49 Projected Passing TDs: 1.82

1.82 Projected Rushing Yards: 9.31

9.31 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Goff Fantasy Performance

With 222.1 fantasy points in 2024 (17.1 per game), Goff is the 10th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 13th overall.

Over his last three games, Goff has tallied 49.7 fantasy points (16.6 per game), as he's piled up 773 yards on 79-of-111 passing with five touchdowns and one pick. As a runner, he's tacked on eight rushing yards on seven carries.

Goff has compiled 92.1 fantasy points (18.4 per game) in his last five games, completing 118-of-170 throws for 1,425 yards, with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions. He's added 31 rushing yards on 12 carries.

The high point of Goff's season as a fantasy producer came against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11, as he tallied 34.6 fantasy points by running for 21 yards on four attempts.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jared Goff had his worst performance of the season in Week 10 against the Houston Texans, when he put up 7.8 fantasy points -- 15-of-30 (50%), 240 yards, 2 TDs, 5 INTs.

Bills Defensive Performance

Buffalo has allowed two players to put up over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Bills have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of six players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Buffalo this season.

One player have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Bills this year.

A total of three players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Buffalo this season.

The Bills have given up a touchdown reception by 17 players this season.

Buffalo has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

Three players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Bills this season.

A total of nine players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Buffalo this year.

The Bills have given up at least two rushing TDs to one player this year.

Want more data and analysis on Jared Goff? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.