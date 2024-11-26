Jared Goff Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bears

Quarterback Jared Goff faces a matchup versus the 13th-ranked pass defense in the league (209.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, when his Detroit Lions meet the Chicago Bears, Thursday at 12:30 PM ET.

Considering Goff for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Bears? We've got stats and information for you below.

Goff vs. Bears Game Info

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears Game Day: November 28, 2024

November 28, 2024 Game Time: 12:30 PM

12:30 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 17.7

17.7 Projected Passing Yards: 259.39

259.39 Projected Passing TDs: 1.91

1.91 Projected Rushing Yards: 7.53

7.53 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Goff Fantasy Performance

Goff is the 12th-ranked fantasy player at the QB position and 14th overall, as he has tallied 183.2 total fantasy points (16.7 per game).

Through his last three games, Goff has completed 65-of-95 throws for 921 yards, with six passing touchdowns and five interceptions, resulting in 53.2 total fantasy points (17.7 per game). With his legs, he's added 23 rushing yards on seven attempts.

Goff has compiled 1,151 passing yards (95-of-132) with 10 TDs and five picks in his last five games, leading to 78.3 fantasy points (15.7 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 22 yards rushing on 11 carries.

The peak of Goff's fantasy season came against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11, when he put up 34.6 fantasy points with zero receptions (on targets) for zero yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jared Goff disappointed his fantasy managers against the Houston Texans in Week 10, when he managed only 7.8 fantasy points -- 15-of-30 (50%), 240 yards, 2 TDs, 5 INTs. It was his worst fantasy performance of the year.

Bears Defensive Performance

Two players have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Chicago this season.

The Bears have allowed seven players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Chicago has allowed at least two passing TDs to two opposing QBs this year.

The Bears have not allowed someone to throw more than two touchdowns against them in a game this year.

A total of six players have racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Chicago this year.

The Bears have allowed eight players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

A total of one player has caught more than one touchdown pass against Chicago this year.

The Bears have allowed three players to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Chicago has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 11 players this year.

The Bears have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to one player this year.

