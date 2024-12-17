Jameson Williams Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bears

Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams will be up against the 19th-ranked pass defense of the Chicago Bears (217.8 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Williams vs. Bears Game Info

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.1

7.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.7

8.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 51.06

51.06 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.30

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

With 110.3 fantasy points this season (9.2 per game), Williams is the 25th-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 100th among all players.

In his last three games, Williams has hauled in 13 balls (on 20 targets) for 145 yards and one touchdown, good for 22.3 fantasy points (7.4 per game).

Williams has tallied 333 receiving yards and two scores on 22 catches (33 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 47.7 points (9.5 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Williams' fantasy season so far was Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams, when he carried one time for 13 yards on his way to 19.4 fantasy points. He also had five receptions (on nine targets) for 121 yards with one touchdown as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy perspective, Jameson Williams' matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7 was his worst of the year, as he put up just -0.4 fantasy points. He tallied one reception for -4 yards on the day.

Bears Defensive Performance

Three players have posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Chicago this year.

The Bears have allowed at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs this season.

Chicago has allowed two or more TD passes to four opposing QBs this season.

No opposing QB has passed for three or more TDs in a game versus the Bears this season.

A total of seven players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Chicago this season.

The Bears have allowed 11 players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

Chicago has allowed three players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

Three players have recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Bears this year.

A total of 15 players have run for at least one TD against Chicago this year.

The Bears have allowed at least two rushing TDs to two players this year.

