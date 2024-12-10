Jameson Williams Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bills

Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams will take on the ninth-ranked passing defense of the Buffalo Bills (208.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

With Williams' next game versus the Bills, should you consider him for your DFS lineup?

Williams vs. Bills Game Info

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills

Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.1

8.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.0

10.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 56.57

56.57 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.34

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Williams is currently the 26th-ranked player in fantasy (105th overall), with 100.6 total fantasy points (9.1 per game).

In his last three games, Williams has compiled 172 yards and zero scores on 15 catches (22 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 19.4 fantasy points (6.5 per game) during that stretch.

Williams has been targeted 33 times, with 22 receptions for 349 yards and one TD, during his last five games, leading to 43.3 fantasy points (8.7 per game) during that period.

The peak of Williams' season as a fantasy producer came against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1, as he posted 19.4 fantasy points by running for 13 yards on one attempt. In the passing game, he caught five passes on nine targets for 121 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy perspective, Jameson Williams let down his fantasy managers against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7, when he mustered only -0.4 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the campaign.

Bills Defensive Performance

Two players have registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Buffalo this season.

The Bills have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Buffalo has allowed six players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

The Bills have given up three or more passing TDs to one opposing QB this season.

Buffalo has given up more than 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

The Bills have allowed 17 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Buffalo has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Bills have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to three players this year.

A total of nine players have run for at least one TD against Buffalo this season.

The Bills have given up at least two rushing TDs to one player this season.

