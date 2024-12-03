Jameson Williams Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Packers

Jameson Williams and the Detroit Lions will face the Green Bay Packers and their 17th-ranked pass defense (217.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

With Williams' next game versus the Packers, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and information.

Williams vs. Packers Game Info

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Game Day: December 5, 2024

December 5, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.0

8.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.7

9.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 55.89

55.89 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.33

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

With 92.6 fantasy points this season (9.3 per game), Williams is the 25th-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 105th among all players.

In his last three games, Williams has posted 30.0 fantasy points (10.0 per game), as he's caught 14 passes on 20 targets for 216 yards and one touchdown.

Williams has put up 34.9 fantasy points (7.0 per game) in his last five games, as he's caught 18 passes on 26 targets for 265 yards and one touchdown.

The high point of Williams' fantasy season so far was Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams, when he completed 0.0% of his passes for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 19.4 fantasy points. He also had 13 rushing yards on one attempt (13.0 YPC) on the ground.

From a fantasy perspective, Jameson Williams delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the season (-0.4 points) in Week 7 against the Minnesota Vikings, hauling in one ball for -4 yards.

Packers Defensive Performance

Two players have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Green Bay this year.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Packers this season.

A total of five players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Green Bay this year.

The Packers have allowed at least three passing TDs to one opposing QB this season.

Green Bay has allowed two players to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Packers have allowed 16 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

Green Bay has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Packers have allowed four players to put up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of eight players have run for at least one touchdown against Green Bay this season.

The Packers have allowed at least two rushing TDs to two players this season.

Want more data and analysis on Jameson Williams? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.