Jameson Williams Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bears

Jameson Williams and the Detroit Lions will face the Chicago Bears and their 13th-ranked pass defense (209.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, on Thursday at 12:30 PM ET.

For more info on Williams, if you're thinking about him for your DFS lineup, read this piece prior to his upcoming matchup against the Bears.

Williams vs. Bears Game Info

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears Game Day: November 28, 2024

November 28, 2024 Game Time: 12:30 PM

12:30 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.1

8.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.8

9.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 56.97

56.97 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.37

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

With 88.0 fantasy points in 2024 (9.8 per game), Williams is the 19th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 94th overall.

In his last three games, Williams has tallied 241 receiving yards and one touchdown on 12 catches (18 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 30.7 (10.2 per game) during that period.

Williams has put up 45.0 fantasy points (9.0 per game) in his last five games, as he's hauled in 16 passes on 23 targets for 313 yards and two touchdowns.

The peak of Williams' fantasy season so far was Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams, when he caught five balls on nine targets for 121 yards with one touchdown, good for 19.4 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jameson Williams' matchup versus the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7 was his worst of the year, as he posted just -0.4 fantasy points. He had one reception for -4 yards on the day.

Bears Defensive Performance

Chicago has allowed two players to put up over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Bears have allowed seven players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of two players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Chicago this year.

No opposing quarterback has thrown for more than two TDs in a game against the Bears this year.

Chicago has allowed six players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Bears have allowed eight players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Chicago has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Bears have given up more than 100 yards rushing to three players this season.

Chicago has given up at least one rushing TD to 11 players this season.

The Bears have allowed one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

