James Madison vs Marshall Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025

College football's Saturday slate includes the James Madison Dukes facing the Marshall Thundering Herd.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

James Madison vs Marshall Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: James Madison: (-521) | Marshall: (+400)

James Madison: (-521) | Marshall: (+400) Spread: James Madison: -13.5 (-110) | Marshall: +13.5 (-110)

James Madison: -13.5 (-110) | Marshall: +13.5 (-110) Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

James Madison vs Marshall Betting Trends

James Madison has covered the spread six times in eight games.

As at least a 13.5-point favorite, James Madison has two wins ATS (2-2).

Out of eight James Madison games so far this season, three have hit the over.

Marshall is 5-3-0 against the spread this season.

Marshall has yet to lose ATS (2-0) as a 13.5-point underdog or more this year.

There have been six Marshall games (out of eight) that went over the total this season.

James Madison vs Marshall Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dukes win (79.9%)

James Madison vs Marshall Point Spread

James Madison is favored by 13.5 points versus Marshall. James Madison is -110 to cover the spread, while Marshall is -110.

James Madison vs Marshall Over/Under

The James Madison-Marshall game on Nov. 8 has been given an over/under of 55.5 points. The over is -105 and the under is -115.

James Madison vs Marshall Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Marshall-James Madison, Marshall is the underdog at +400, and James Madison is -521.

James Madison vs. Marshall Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games James Madison 34.8 36 16.1 11 51.5 8 Marshall 34.1 41 32.5 105 53.3 8

James Madison vs. Marshall Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Saturday, November 8, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Huntington, West Virginia

Huntington, West Virginia Stadium: Joan C. Edwards Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth James Madison vs. Marshall analysis on FanDuel Research.