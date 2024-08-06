2024 James Madison Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:46 AM

The currently unranked James Madison Dukes are 1-0 so far this season. Their full results and 2024 schedule are outlined below.

James Madison 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Charlotte Aug. 31 W 30-7 Dukes (-7) 47.5 2 Gardner-Webb Sept. 7 - - - 4 @ North Carolina Sept. 21 - - - 5 Ball State Sept. 28 - - - 6 @ Louisiana-Monroe Oct. 5 - - - 7 Coastal Carolina Oct. 10 - - - 8 @ Georgia Southern Oct. 19 - - - View Full Table

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

James Madison Last Game

The Dukes get ready for their next game following a 30-7 win over the Charlotte 49ers in their most recent outing. Against the 49ers, Alonza Barnett III led the Dukes with 219 yards on 10-of-18 passing (55.6%) for two TDs and one interception. He also carried the ball nine times for 89 yards. In the ground game, Cameron Ross took one carry for 41 yards (41.0 yards per carry), while adding two receptions for 53 yards in the passing game. Omarion Dollison led the receiving charge against the 49ers, hauling in two passes for 80 yards and one touchdown.

James Madison Betting Insights

James Madison has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Dukes have been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

See more in-depth analysis about James Madison on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the James Madison Dukes on FanDuel today!