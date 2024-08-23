James Cook 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

James Cook put up 188.7 fantasy points last season, 11th among all NFL running backs. The Buffalo Bills RB is currently the 13th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) going into 2024, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.

James Cook Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Cook's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 188.7 38 11 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 186.3 53 17

James Cook 2023 Game-by-Game

Cook picked up 34.1 fantasy points -- 25 carries, 179 yards, 1 TD; 2 receptions, 42 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 15 versus the Dallas Cowboys, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 @Jets 6.3 12 46 0 6 4 0 63 Week 2 Raiders 15.9 17 123 0 4 4 0 159 Week 3 @Commanders 11.2 15 98 0 3 2 0 112 Week 4 Dolphins 13.7 12 29 1 1 1 0 77 Week 5 Jaguars 2.1 5 -4 0 4 3 0 21 Week 6 Giants 7.1 14 71 0 - 0 0 71 Week 7 @Patriots 16.2 13 56 0 3 3 1 102 View Full Table

James Cook vs. Other Bills Rushers

The Bills called a pass on 53.1% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 46.9% of the time. That offensive attack ranked sixth in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Cook's 2023 rushing stats stack up against his Buffalo Bills teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt James Cook 237 1,122 2 31 4.7 Josh Allen 111 524 15 35 4.7 Josh Allen 20 146 3 3 7.3 Ty Johnson 30 132 0 5 4.4

