James Cook 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
James Cook put up 188.7 fantasy points last season, 11th among all NFL running backs. The Buffalo Bills RB is currently the 13th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) going into 2024, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
James Cook Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Cook's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|188.7
|38
|11
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|186.3
|53
|17
James Cook 2023 Game-by-Game
Cook picked up 34.1 fantasy points -- 25 carries, 179 yards, 1 TD; 2 receptions, 42 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 15 versus the Dallas Cowboys, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|@Jets
|6.3
|12
|46
|0
|6
|4
|0
|63
|Week 2
|Raiders
|15.9
|17
|123
|0
|4
|4
|0
|159
|Week 3
|@Commanders
|11.2
|15
|98
|0
|3
|2
|0
|112
|Week 4
|Dolphins
|13.7
|12
|29
|1
|1
|1
|0
|77
|Week 5
|Jaguars
|2.1
|5
|-4
|0
|4
|3
|0
|21
|Week 6
|Giants
|7.1
|14
|71
|0
|-
|0
|0
|71
|Week 7
|@Patriots
|16.2
|13
|56
|0
|3
|3
|1
|102
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
James Cook vs. Other Bills Rushers
The Bills called a pass on 53.1% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 46.9% of the time. That offensive attack ranked sixth in the NFL in points scored. Below is a look at how Cook's 2023 rushing stats stack up against his Buffalo Bills teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|James Cook
|237
|1,122
|2
|31
|4.7
|Josh Allen
|111
|524
|15
|35
|4.7
|Josh Allen
|20
|146
|3
|3
|7.3
|Ty Johnson
|30
|132
|0
|5
|4.4
New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Want more data and analysis on James Cook? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.